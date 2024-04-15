Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Illumina Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $127.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $232.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.