Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.41. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,844. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

