Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

