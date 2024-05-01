SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 804,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

SIVBQ opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

