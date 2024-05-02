Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 311,637 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRK-A opened at $602,100.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $617,012.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574,498.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

