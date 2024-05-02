Headlands Technologies LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $13,377,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.76.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

