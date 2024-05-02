Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 362.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

