Headlands Technologies LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 659,471 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

