Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $141.63 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

