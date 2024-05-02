Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.