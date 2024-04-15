Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of CPSI opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 328,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 508,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 183,890 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 176,033 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

