DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DVY opened at $117.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

