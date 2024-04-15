Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Holdings Lowered by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance

XDAP opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.