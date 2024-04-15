Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

FTF stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

