Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $711,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,763,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Plug Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

