Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $20.58 on Monday. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 1,343,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Immunome by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 877,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immunome by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

