RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $3.70

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $2.30 to $3.70 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.61.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 436.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RealReal by 550.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

