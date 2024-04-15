Bank of America Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $720.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $710.00 to $720.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $904.70 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $957.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

