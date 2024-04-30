Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Evolution Petroleum worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 706,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 94,133 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

EPM opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.89. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

