Cerity Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 429.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $166.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

