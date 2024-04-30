Cerity Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 113,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period.

PSF stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

