Raymond James & Associates Invests $261,000 in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Global X Social Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SOCL stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

Global X Social Media ETF Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

