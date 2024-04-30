Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stake Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth approximately $58,079,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth $50,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,165 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 245,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after purchasing an additional 244,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

