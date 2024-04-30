Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,013,503 shares changing hands.

Byotrol Stock Up 22.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £453,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.40.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

