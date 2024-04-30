Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

