Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Steven Dean Buys 500,000 Shares

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Steven Dean bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 30.0 %

Shares of FEO opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

