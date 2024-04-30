PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 93.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

