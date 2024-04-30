Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang Purchases 2,970 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

WCP opened at C$10.64 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$787.00 million. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

WCP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.56.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

