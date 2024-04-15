Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $139.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ryanair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

