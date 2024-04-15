Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,246 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,909,000 after buying an additional 478,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in United Microelectronics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $81,057,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,124,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 572,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE UMC opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

