iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 273.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $193.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $136.24 and a one year high of $197.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.56.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

