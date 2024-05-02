Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FNOV stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

