Chinh Chu Sells 3,937 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 3,937 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $15,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Chinh Chu sold 5,201 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $20,856.01.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Chinh Chu sold 14,027 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $56,388.54.

On Thursday, April 11th, Chinh Chu sold 38,488 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $155,491.52.

On Monday, April 8th, Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,484.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $58,975.07.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $364,035.03.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Price Performance

GETY opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

