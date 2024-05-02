First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 948.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Solar by 125.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after purchasing an additional 472,327 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 615.6% in the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in First Solar by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $177.58 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

