Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 377.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 204,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 161,788 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 79.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 174,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 76,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.42. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

