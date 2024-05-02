Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

