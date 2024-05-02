Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 772,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,407,000 after acquiring an additional 172,431 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 171,936 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

