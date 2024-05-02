Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.54%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

