MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim Purchases 695 Shares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 619,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,543.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sam Sang-Koo Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,900 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $45,410.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $24.25 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $611.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.57.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCBS

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.