David Michael Barrett Sells 12,437 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $20,272.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,679.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,696.75.

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,793.44.

Expensify Stock Up 1.3 %

Expensify stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Expensify by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expensify

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.