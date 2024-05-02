Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $23,010.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 543,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,581.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 21st, Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $310,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

