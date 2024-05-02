Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.79 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.