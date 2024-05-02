Jose David Riojas Acquires 400 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $735,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

BHRB stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

