Jose David Riojas Acquires 400 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $735,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
BHRB stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burke & Herbert Financial Services
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.