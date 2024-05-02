Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

