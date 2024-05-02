Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 197,045 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYF stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.