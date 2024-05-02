Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,926,000 after buying an additional 246,622 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.