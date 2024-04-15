Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,141 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Lam Research worth $265,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $957.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $940.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.11. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $482.74 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

