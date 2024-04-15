Travelers Companies (TRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.10 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.30.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.