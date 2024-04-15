U.S. Bancorp (USB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

USB opened at $41.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

