Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,647,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 126,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

